Belpre Homecoming Festival kicks off

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -This year’s Belpre Homecoming Festival is officially underway.

The first night of the festival kicked off on Friday.

People came out to Civitan Park to enjoy the great weather as well as the music, The Little Miss and Mister Pageant, and more.

Members of the Belpre Homecoming Festival were ecstatic and happy to be able to hold the event for the first time in a couple of years.

“We are excited. We’ve prepared, we feel like we’ve prepared for this for two years,” Terri Klinengberg. “We’re just so excited we’re actually getting to do something. I think it’s one of the first big events in the community and to get to bring the community back to life actually. We’re excited that everyone’s going to be coming down to Civitan Park this weekend.”

The festival will also be held on Friday and Saturday. A full list of the events can be found on the Belpre Homecoming Festival Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.