Belpre Homecoming Festival underway

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Friday was the second night of the Belpre Homecoming Festival.

Hundreds from the community came out to Civitan Park to enjoy the entertainment, food, inflatables, vendors, and more.

The entertainment for the night kicked off with the Pioneer Antique Auto Club Cruise In.

Attendees also listened to music from the Dark Side of the Moon Tribute Band.

The festival will also have several events on Saturday, including the parade and fireworks, before coming to an end.

Admission to the festival is free.

A full list of the events can be found on the Belpre Homecoming Festival Facebook page.

