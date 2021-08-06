Campus Martius Museum explores 100 years of Ohio history

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Campus Martius and Ohio River Museum hosted an event called Brown Baggin’ Through History Friday at noon.

The event explored 100 years of Ohio history by discussing the historical significance of 10 different antique items.

The event’s host, Andrew Richmond, is an art and antiques expert. He is an appraiser for WKET TV’s Kentucky Collectibles, and he has conducted numerous appraisal events around Ohio and beyond. He is also active in the academic world. He engages conducts research on American decorative arts, and has lectured widely, including at such venues as Colonial Williamsburg’s Antiques Forum and the Winterthur Museum’s Furniture Forum.

Due to the support of the Washington County Public Library, the event was free to the public.

The museum has a number of entertaining and educational events scheduled for the coming weeks and months. Additional information about those events can be found on its website.

