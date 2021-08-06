“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A three-vehicle crash meant westbound traffic on Belpre’s Washington Boulevard had to be re-routed late Friday morning.

Police tell us two cars failed to stop for another vehicle stopped at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Locust street.

The result was a collision resulting in front-end damage to two of those vehicles.

Two of the drivers were cited for failing to provide assured clear distance.

One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The accident happened just before 11:30 this morning.

