“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A three-vehicle crash meant westbound traffic on Belpre’s Washington Boulevard had to be re-routed late Friday morning.
Police tell us two cars failed to stop for another vehicle stopped at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Locust street.
The result was a collision resulting in front-end damage to two of those vehicles.
Two of the drivers were cited for failing to provide assured clear distance.
One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The accident happened just before 11:30 this morning.
