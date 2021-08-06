Advertisement

Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says

In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Nevada casinos rode a robust economic rebound from coronavirus restrictions in June, taking in more than $1 billion in winnings for the fourth straight month and nearly reaching the all-time record set a month earlier, state regulators reported Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows most Americans support the Centers for Disease Control’s new mask recommendations.

A Quinnipiac University survey indicates that 61% of responders agree with it.

About a third oppose mask recommendations.

A 55% majority wants to see masks required in schools.

Both issues are split largely along party lines.

More than half of the responders support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees.

Fewer than half want such requirements for students or business workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Crash reported on Route 555
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Fire reported on Wallace Rd.
Fire reported in Wood County

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds vaccine requirements to business listings
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill