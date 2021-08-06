Obituary: Anna Belle Barickman

Anna Belle Barickman of Belpre, died on August 1st, 2021, at SharonBrooke Assisted Living in Newark, Ohio.

Anna Belle was born in Belpre, OH on July 21st, 1930, to the late John and Cora Robinson Stone. She graduated from Belpre High School in 1948 and worked for Local Finances Co. of Parkersburg before starting her family. She was a busy homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting and church activities. Raising her 4 boys was her proudest accomplishment. She was a lifelong member of Mullen Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed teaching children’s classes and Bible school. She was also active in the Women’s Missionary Society.

Anna Belle was married to the late Orville “Oras” Barickman for 63 years. They had known each other’s families from their youth having been neighbors in Belpre. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son Matthew, sisters Winnie Holcomb, Inez Cunningham and brothers Howard, Warren, Gene, and DeWaine Stone. She leaves three sons, Steven Barickman (Mary Kay) of Newark, Ohio, John Barickman (Kimberly) of West Chester, Pa. and Gene Paul Barickman (Paula) of Champaign, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Sarah Newcomer (Eric), Mackenzie Peterson (Chris), Aaron Barickman (Grace), Megan Barickman (Robert Modini), Samuel Barickman (Gabriella Cappo), Anna Jean Price (Stephen), and David Barickman (Olivia); 9 great-grandchildren, Hudson and Liam Newcomer and Grayson and Elle Peterson, Wyatt and June Barickman, Nico Modini, Joel and Anabel Barickman; and many cherished friends.

Services will be 10:30am, Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Seth Fallon officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm. Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

