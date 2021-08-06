Obituary: Carol Ann Prelle

Carol Ann Prelle began her walk with God, joining her deceased husband Charles Arthur Prelle, on Monday August, 2nd 2021. With Carol’s passing the world lost an amazing woman, loving mother, and devout Christian. Though we will miss her immensely she leaves behind the love she shared, many great memories, and profound teachings that she always hoped we would keep close in our hearts.

God calls home a strong woman with a sharp mind and endless giving heart; teaching all those Carol leaves behind the irony that exists in this world. After all, Carol gives to the people she loves from the bottom of her heart, yet heart complications are the reason she is leaving this earth. Carol uses common sense when viewing the world and people’s actions, in a world where common sense is increasingly uncommon. She teaches us that it is not what we say but what we do that changes the world, so always be true to your word. She teaches to always appreciate things people do for you and return them in kind but know you are abusing it the moment you come to expect it.

Carol self-deprecates her education but has insights clearer and more profound than many ivy league academics. Carol reads and watches things to stay informed and to speak to anything but knows the conclusion drawn changes based upon perspective taken. She knows the importance of even the smallest loving gesture but knows not to take foolishness from anyone, no matter where they come from. She also teaches us that I am better than no one, but no one is better than me.

Carol’s eyesight allows her to see mostly fuzzy shapes but she can spot a deal within a one miles radius. Carol finds that technologies designed to make life easier, even the most user- friendly, are unfriendly to her. Books at the library are as good as the books you buy at the store but be sure you own a good Bible. She understands that when medicine has a side- effect for a small percentage of the population, she knows the small percentage means “greater than 50% for her”. Carol donates money freely but so much so, she feels the need to buy discounted chicken, day old breads, reuse wrapping paper and wash aluminum foil, because “it’s still good”. She believes in owning a business and making money but carries a water bottle when she goes out to eat, even when her son is buying, because “drinks are how the businesses make the most money off customers”. Carol teaches us everything is a negotiation, but never negotiate what is right and wrong. She shares these ironic lessons with us all and we can only hope that we have the wisdom to truly understand them, the humor to laugh at them, and the love in our hearts to share them with others.

Her spirit and teachings are carried on by her three children, Arthur Prelle, Kevin Prelle, Jeffrey Prelle (Jeffrey’s spouse Jessica), her brother Joseph Maxey, her many loving grandchildren, extended family, and friends from every walk of life. It is now our honor to carry on these teachings for her and remember how special she is.

Please join us at Leavitt Funeral Home 403 7th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 on August 14, 2021 to share our stories, celebrate her life, and express our love and joy. Visitation will be 10-11am, memorial service at 11. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Carol’s memory to Cardiovascular Research Foundation, www.crf.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

