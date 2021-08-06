Obituary: David Smith

Business owner, engineer, and musician, David Smith, 86, entered eternal life from his home in Marietta, Ohio on August 2nd. Born on July 5, he was the son of Gerald and Dorothy Thomas Smith.

Dave was a ‘53 graduate of Marietta High School and soon after attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo to further his career at the local A&P. It wasn’t long until he felt the desire to serve his country in the US Marines where he studied electronics and radio repair. This interest led Dave to graduate from Ohio State University in 1961 in engineering physics. He furthered his education at Lehigh University.

By following his work commitments, Dave saw many parts of the country he loved as well as places abroad. He eventually found his way back to Marietta where he became the owner of Sewah Studios, the company his father purchased from Ed Hawes (Sewah spelled backwards) in 1953. This “third generation” local business is now owned by Bradford Smith, Dave’s son. Sewah Studios creates cast aluminum historical markers and sends them to places near and far.

Although busy with work and the family he loved, he always found time to perform on his pedal steel guitar. Dave loved classic country music and worked locally with The Carl Darnell Band, Family Tradition, Sipe and the Country Playboys, and The TuneSmiths. He and his wife, Susan Henning Smith, spent hours entertaining first in a local dance band and later in local nursing and senior living facilities as well as outdoor venues. They spent the winter season in South Texas playing with the dance band Top Notch. They were blessed to share their music with many lovely people through the years.

Dave is a devoted Christian and has served in many leadership roles at Norwood United Methodist Church. In addition, Dave became a founding member of Mid-Ohio Valley Veterans Outreach and the first commandant of the Sgt. Bob O’Malley Detachment #1436 Marine Corps League.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Smith (Stephanie Hays Smith).

In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his first wife, Sue Williamson Smith, and five sons: Douglas Smith (Alma), Scott Smith (Pam), Randy Smith (Jennifer), Bradford Smith (LeeAndra) and Luke Hontz (Robin). He was very proud of his grandchildren: Josh Aycock (Kathleen), Matt Smith, Alex Smith, Kristen Mitchell (Matt), Rhett Smith, Jackson Smith, Kenzie Smith, Lyanna Smith and Madalyn Hontz . There are two great-grandchildren, May and Andrew.

His family wishes to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and the Strecker team, Dr. Eva Giro, Marietta Home Health and Hospice and their dear neighbors and friends for the kindness shown. Memorial Services will be held in Marietta on Tuesday, August 10th, at Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Avenue. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am with the service at 11:00 am. The United Methodist Women will serve lunch at the church following the service. Please plan to stay and enjoy the fellowship.

Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the Sgt. Bob O’Malley Detachment #1436 Marine Corps League to further their service to veterans and the community. The address is PO Box 114, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

