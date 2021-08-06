Obituary: Dee Sisk

Dee Sisk, 68, of Vienna, WV died Monday August 2, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Tarentum, PA a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Knapo) Glath.

She worked for Smoker Friendly and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Dee is survived by three sons Brandon Sisk (Joann), Brent Sisk (Bailey), and Casey Sisk (Kara) all of Parkersburg; six grandchildren Kayla, Tristan, Cole, Elliana, Mila, and Rylan; two great grandchildren Luca and Sloane; a brother Ken Glath; and two sisters Cathy Mougle and Jan Jacobs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Sisk and brother Tim Glath.

Visitation will be Saturday 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

