Obituary: Donna L. Cline

Donna L. Cline, 80, of Devola passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 19, 1940 a daughter of Howard and Grace Plummer in Seaman, Ohio and raised in Nelsonville.

Donna loved the Lord and mostly everything, especially gardening, sewing and painting and her grandchildren. She attended Holtzer Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN for several years before raising her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jack and a son-in-law Rex Haas.

She is survived by 2 children, Mike (Michelle) Cline and Beth (Mike) Rice; grandchildren: Brandon (Savannah), Lauren (Garrett), Lyndsey (Adam), Matthew (Dava), Jaxson, Cooper, Tucker, and Carson; great grandchildren: Braelyn, Beau, and Emslee, and brother Jack (Kathy) Plummer.

Donna’s family will greet friends on Tuesday (Aug. 10) from 4 until 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Putnam Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

