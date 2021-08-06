Advertisement

Obituary: Donna L. Cline

Donna Cline
Donna Cline(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donna L. Cline, 80, of Devola passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 19, 1940 a daughter of Howard and Grace Plummer in Seaman, Ohio and raised in Nelsonville.

Donna loved the Lord and mostly everything, especially gardening, sewing and painting and her grandchildren. She attended Holtzer Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN for several years before raising her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jack and a son-in-law Rex Haas.

She is survived by 2 children, Mike (Michelle) Cline and Beth (Mike) Rice; grandchildren: Brandon (Savannah), Lauren (Garrett), Lyndsey (Adam), Matthew (Dava), Jaxson, Cooper, Tucker, and Carson; great grandchildren: Braelyn, Beau, and Emslee, and brother Jack (Kathy) Plummer.

Donna’s family will greet friends on Tuesday (Aug. 10) from 4 until 7 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Putnam Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Crash reported on Route 555
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Ricky Salyers pleaded guilty to grand larceny and breaking and entering.
UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to breaking and entering

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joe E. Robinson
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley
Edythe McDonald
Obituary: Edythe Carole McDonald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anna Belle Barickman