Obituary: Edythe Carole McDonald

Edythe Carole McDonald, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away August 6, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1937 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Carl and Grace Barkins Spencer.

Mrs. McDonald was a homemaker and long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She worked for H & R Block and later her own business for several tax seasons.

Edythe enjoyed growing flowers, bird watching and her beloved cat, Linus. Edythe loved people. She enjoyed being the “life of the party” and loved to make and see people laugh.

Surviving are her children: M. Jeffrey McDonald of Parkersburg, Marianne Bennett (Stu) of Parkersburg, Max Eric McDonald (Tammy) of Parrish, FL and Suzanne Halterman (Randy) of Washington, WV.

She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. McDonald, sisters: Virginia Mahaney and Betty Reeves and brothers: William Earl Spencer and Richard Edward Spencer.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Gary Rapking officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 6-8PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wood County, 530 29th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.