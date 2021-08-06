Obituary: Eleanor F. Dudley Grudier

Eleanor F. Dudley Grudier, 91, of Parkersburg, formerly of Cumberland, OH, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Stonerise Parkersburg.

She was a daughter of the late Ervil and Bernice Dudley.

Eleanor had worked at Jacks Surplus City and March Electric, was a member of the New Concord Church of Christ and she loved animals, especially raccoons, and birds.

She is survived by her daughter, Cristeena L. Pointer-Robinson (Stacey); grandchildren, Brittany Pointer, Matthew Pointer (Victoria), Emily Pointer, and Tommy Pointer; sister, Melba Henry (John), brother, Edwin Dudley (Alberta), and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis L. Grudier and sister, Yvonne Dudley.

A service will be conducted 7:45 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, WV. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Buysville, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share an expression of sympathy with the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.