Obituary: Joe E. Robinson

Joe E. Robinson, 49, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on August 4, 2021. He was born on October 13, 1971 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Delmer Joe Robinson and Mildred Ruth (Gish) Robinson.

Joe worked for Dow Cameron Oil & Gas. He proudly served 27 years in the military including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, and serving Border Patrol as well. Joe was a member of the Shriners Club and the VFW. He served as 4-H advisor for five years and served two years on Morgan County Senior Fair Board. Joe was a family man and loved to hunt, fish and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents of Parkersburg, he survived by his wife of 21 years, Julie D. Bennett Robinson; children, Brian Robinson (Adrianna) of Lowell, Corey Dugan (Cassi) of Lowell, Felecia Robinson (Jacob) of Belpre, Ohio, Michael Robinson (Abbi) of Parkersburg, and Joe E. Robinson, Jr, of Parkersburg; sisters, Melinda Joy (Mike) of Parkersburg, Diane Aylor (Steve) of Aylett, VA and Vickie Useleton of Parkersburg; brother, John Robinson of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Waylon and Elijah Dugan, Dayton Fulton and Kylar Robinson; parents in law, Gerald and Teresa Bennett of Lowell; several nieces and nephews; and his best four legged friend, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Doman officiating. Full military honors will be observed as well. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Joe's family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

