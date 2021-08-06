Obituary: Sarah Elizabeth Parr Board

Sarah Elizabeth Parr Board, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stonerise Nursing Facility surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.

She was born October 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa Lemley Parr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sella S. Board; a son, Ralph S. Board; two sisters, Naomi Parr Cassell and Ethel Parr Vick; a brother, Emmett Parr and an infant brother, Ralph Parr.

She is survived by her son, Richard S. Board (Linda); grandson, Jeffrey Marshall Board; great-grandson, Chase Michael Board; her daughter-in-law, Debi Board (Ralph); granddaughter, Kelly Bell (J.C.); great-grandson, Tyler Bell; great-granddaughter, Emily Bell; two sisters, Mary Parr Hardman and Mildred Parr Williamson Sutton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a member of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church for more than 75 years, where she was an adult Sunday School member, taught Kindergarten Sunday School classes, and through the United Methodist Women Provided numerous meals for many church functions. She was a 50+ year volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America as a den leader, and an institutional representative for Troop 4 and St. Andrews UMC.

She was employed as a secretary for Universal Glass Products, a teller at Parkersburg National Bank, and the Chief Deputy for the Wood County Clerk’s Office, from which she retired.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Reverends Paul Russell and Ray Maleke officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Sunday at the church. Burial will follow at the Evergreen North Cemetery, next to her husband.

Arrangements are being handled by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.