Paving project scheduled on I-77/U.S. 50 ramps

((MGN Image))
By Guest
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces a paving project on I-77/U.S. 50, on Monday, August 9, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing the I-77 Northbound Off Ramp to U.S. 50 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and I-77 Southbound Off Ramp from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The ramps will be closed during these time frames. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

