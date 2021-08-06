Advertisement

Small business incubator being considered in Wood County

(Pexels.com)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Economic Development is considering launching a small business incubator in the county.

The shared work space would provide a range of resources for local business owners and entrepreneurs, including a conference room, copier, receptionist, and more. Business workshops and one-on-on assistance would also be provided.

It would likely be available for use by existing small businesses as well as those just getting started, and it would be open to entrepreneurs in a variety of industries.

Wood County Economic Development is seeking input from the local community about whether such an incubator is needed, and what resources business owners and entrepreneurs would want most. They have created a survey, which is available online here. Alternatively, those interested may email gail-jim@g-jgreenwood.com to receive printed copy or the survey.

