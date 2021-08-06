Third annual We Have Your Six Memorial Ride this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The military group, We Have Your Six, will be holding its third annual memorial bike ride.

The “Larry Smith Ride” will be happening this Saturday as veterans will be meeting at the Harley Davidson shop in Williamstown before riding out to city park to pay their respects.

Veterans in the area say they are always looking forward to this event to honor those that have been lost, and to help those that are still here and in need.

“They all feel it. And each one of them feels it in a different way. Some of them, they become brothers with somebody that’s lost. It’s a different thing for everybody. But, it helps them feel better,” says We Have Your Six manager, Steve Seedorf.

The bike ride will begin at 11 in the morning on Saturday.

The event will also be raising funds for veterans that need help.

This includes for their rent, electricity, water, and more.

