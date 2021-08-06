Advertisement

Wood County Schools to continue free meals program

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to a news release, the Wood County Board of Education will continue to offer meals at no charge to students for the 2021-22 school year.

The policy for providing free meals to all children is served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All schools will be participating in offering free meals to all students throughout the county.

There will be no need to complete meal applications for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported on Wallace Rd.
Fire reported in Wood County
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Crane topples over on Route 21
Nelsonville police officer killed in the line of duty

Latest News

Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses
Traffic officials reminding drivers to be cautious around school buses
School Supplies
United Way to distribute school supplies to teachers
Back to School
Back-to-School plans announced around the Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia University.
WVU releases guidance on COVID-19 testing for upcoming semester