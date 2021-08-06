Wood County Schools to continue free meals program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to a news release, the Wood County Board of Education will continue to offer meals at no charge to students for the 2021-22 school year.

The policy for providing free meals to all children is served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All schools will be participating in offering free meals to all students throughout the county.

There will be no need to complete meal applications for the upcoming school year.

