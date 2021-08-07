Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold $5 microchipping event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Humane Society of Parkersburg will be hosting a $5 microchipping event for cats and dogs later this month.

You can show up with your dog on the 12th and your cat on the 13th and it will function like a drive-thru.

Executive Director Gary McIntyre said microchipping makes it much easier for a shelter to get in contact with you if your pet is lost and brought in. He said while lost pets without microchips are posted on their Facebook page, if a pet has a microchip, they can scan them and contact the owners almost immediately.

The microchip drive-thru process can take as short as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the line.

McIntyre said, “It is a very short process. It is essentially the same as an immunization. We just take this device, and it is a needle, and put it in between the animal’s shoulders and then insert that microchip.”

Both days will run from 10 AM to 2 PM, no appointment necessary. Dogs can get the procedure in the car while cats will be taken inside. It is a cash only event.

