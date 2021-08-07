Local wood craftsman creates eagles for McConnelsville veteran

MCCONNELSVILLE, O.H.(WTAP) -An American Bald Eagle’s wingspan reaches up to 8 feet wide- a sight that is hard to come by for us land creatures. But, thanks to a local craftsman and veteran, people across the MOV are able to experience a bald eagle’s beauty without worrying it will ever fly away.

“I’ve been an eagle lover for all my life,” said Ron Hall, McConnelsville resident and Vietnam veteran.

" If you were at my house, I’ve got nick nacks, good-sized ones, small ones, pictures of eagles all through the house.”

AndHall’s collection just got bigger, and a little more public…

“When we started this project, it was a personal type of thing. I am truly amazed at the amount of traffic that comes through here now.”

People are driving to Hall’s McConnellsville home to see and get pictures of these wooden bald eagle sculptures...a product of local builder and wood craftsman James McGrath.

“I approached a client and said hey I got an idea. There’s a lot of meat here, I hate to see this old tree be wasted for a four-foot bird, and he said you’ve got creative ability to do whatever you need to do here...just make it,” McGrath said.

McGrath, who recently returned home to McConnelsville after spending 15 years in South Carolina, says he and Hall wanted to create sculptures to honor veterans and the American bald eagle- a bird that both men say is making a comeback in the area.

McGrath says he worked hard to create these sculptures- one of them reaching 12 and a half feet tall.

“Both eagles took about a week. Seven to 10 days to carve. It’s 8 hours full time, moving chain saws in different directions in the heat. Hilton Head kind of prepared me for that but it was still a fight,” McGrath said.

McGrath’s hard work paid off.

“A lot of people are taking interest in it or at least looking at them. I mean, if it satisfies the community that much I’m all for it.”

Hall says the color guard will come out for a Flag Raising later this month and that the community is welcomed to attend. Also, Hall and McGarth have named the sculptures Freedom and Fly By.

