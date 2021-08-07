Locals gather at Tomlinson Park to fight cancer

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Music, food, vendors, a car show, and more filled Tomlinson Park for this year’s Relay for Life event in Williamstown.

Event Co-chair Elaine Bender says the purpose of the relay portion specifically is the idea that cancer doesn’t rest so neither do the participants walking.

The purpose of the event is to fundraise to fight cancer. The American Cancer Society states that money is directed towards four basic areas - research, education, advocacy, and health equity.

Bender says Williamstown never fails to support.

“...,Williamstown is a very very close-knit community. Anytime we’ve needed anything civic, school-related, anything of this nature, our community steps up and they’re behind us 100%.”

One of the last closing events of the night is the luminaria ceremony that starts around 10 PM. It honors everyone impacted by cancer from survivors to those currently struggling. Park lights are turned off so that the only things left glowing are the luminarias.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.