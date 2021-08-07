Advertisement

Madison Elementary Holds Parking Lot Mall

By Katelyn Smith
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Madison Elementary School held a parking lot mall from 8 to 4 today to raise money for the school and PTA.

Anyone could volunteer their time today at the event and spots to sell items at the mall were $20. The proceeds went straight to the PTA but the items sold were the sellers profit. Donations were accepted and anyone was welcome to shop around at the different spots.

William, a PTA member said he came out to the parking lot mall to show the support he has for the school and PTA. “We weren’t able to raise a lot of money last year because of Covid and the pandemic so a lot of the fundraisers that were planned were cancelled so we are out here today to try and get people in the parking lot so we can introduce them to the PTA and what we’ve got planned for this year.”

The PTA said they hope to do more parking lot malls in the future.

