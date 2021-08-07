Advertisement

Public comments sought on Belpre schools’ facilities

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre residents next month can discuss with school leaders the future of the school system’s facilities.

One of the buildings in the Belpre school system, the Lawton building, is nearly a century old: built in 1928.

The most recently-built structure is Belpre High School, built the year of Woodstock and the first moon landing: 1969.

School leaders want to hear from the public whether its buildings need repairs, or possibly a replacement.

Belpre does not have a school improvement fund. But Superintendent Jeffrey Greenlees says the school system could see if construction money is available from Ohio’s school improvement fund.

”Our intent is to let the community know that these are the options,” he said. “This is what we could do, engage with us, give us your thoughts and tell us which direction we need to go. That’s where we want folks to come, hear our needs, see our current state, and help us figure out what they want us to do to move forward.”

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, September 1, at 6:30 P.M. at Belpre Elementary School.

The school board wants to know about immediate facilities needs as well as its needs for the future.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Crash reported on Route 555
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Ricky Salyers pleaded guilty to grand larceny and breaking and entering.
UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to breaking and entering

Latest News

W.Va., Ohio continue to call on residents to get vaccinated
The process can take as short as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the line.
Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold $5 microchipping event
Locals participate in the relay-portion of the night.
Locals gather at Tomlinson Park to fight cancer
Third annual We Have Your Six Memorial Ride this Saturday
Third annual We Have Your Six Memorial Ride this Saturday