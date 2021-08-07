Public comments sought on Belpre schools’ facilities

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre residents next month can discuss with school leaders the future of the school system’s facilities.

One of the buildings in the Belpre school system, the Lawton building, is nearly a century old: built in 1928.

The most recently-built structure is Belpre High School, built the year of Woodstock and the first moon landing: 1969.

School leaders want to hear from the public whether its buildings need repairs, or possibly a replacement.

Belpre does not have a school improvement fund. But Superintendent Jeffrey Greenlees says the school system could see if construction money is available from Ohio’s school improvement fund.

”Our intent is to let the community know that these are the options,” he said. “This is what we could do, engage with us, give us your thoughts and tell us which direction we need to go. That’s where we want folks to come, hear our needs, see our current state, and help us figure out what they want us to do to move forward.”

The public meeting will be held Wednesday, September 1, at 6:30 P.M. at Belpre Elementary School.

The school board wants to know about immediate facilities needs as well as its needs for the future.

