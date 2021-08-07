Advertisement

W.Va., Ohio continue to call on residents to get vaccinated

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
(KKTV)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va., COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - For the first time in several months, governors of both West Virginia and Ohio held briefings on COVID-19 on the same day. And the issue was also the same: the Delta Variant and vaccinations.

In less than a month, cases in West Virginia have risen from less than 1,000 in early June to above 3,000 in the past week-and total statewide deaths are approaching 3,000. That, according to the coronavirus.wv.gov website.

And while the statewide county map was all “green” just a couple of weeks ago, five counties are now “red”. In our area, only Pleasants County is “green”.

Wood and Jackson counties are “gold”. Ritchie and Wirt counties are “yellow”. The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia is now 210, up from 185 Wednesday. Of those currently hospitalized, nearly a third are in the ICU.

And Gov. Jim Justice and health experts agree: the culprit is the expanding Delta Variant, with 129 confirmed cases statewide.

”We, in our last sequencing run, have seen that the Delta Variant accounted for 91% of the new viruses that we were able to sequence,” said coronavirus expert Dr. Clay Marsh. “So it is continuing to grow.”

The governor Friday continued to call on residents to get vaccinated. The extended deadline to register for the “Do It For Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes is this Sunday.

“We’re starting to see a more rapid increase,” Gov. Justice said. “There needs to be more and more concern about getting yourself vaccinated because we’re running out of time.”

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ohio. In May, less than 1% of lab sequenced cases were identified as the Delta variant. The most recent data from July 4th through July 17th, show that 86.4% of lab sequenced cases were the Delta variant.

For those who get infected with the Delta variant, experts say they may have a higher viral load than those who are infected with other strains. It is much more contagious than any version of COVID-19 that we have encountered and remains exceedingly dangerous to those who are not vaccinated.

“Delta spreads like wildfire and seeks out anyone who is unvaccinated. But there is good news as two things remain very clear: First, the vaccines are the key to containing this fire and ultimately putting it out,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D. “Secondly, vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick with COVID-19 and to avoid lasting complications like Long Covid.”

Of the total hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients since January 1st, 18,367 individuals were not fully vaccinated. Just 295 patients had received the vaccine. Delta variant information will be available beginning today on the coronavirus.ohio.gov website and will be updated every Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Crash reported on Route 555
FILE
UPDATE: Truck flips over on Route 7
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Tractor trailer rear ended by pickup, pickup driver taken to hospital
Ricky Salyers pleaded guilty to grand larceny and breaking and entering.
UPDATE: Man pleads guilty to breaking and entering

Latest News

Public comments sought on Belpre schools’ facilities
The process can take as short as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the line.
Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold $5 microchipping event
Locals participate in the relay-portion of the night.
Locals gather at Tomlinson Park to fight cancer
Third annual We Have Your Six Memorial Ride this Saturday
Third annual We Have Your Six Memorial Ride this Saturday