Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day of the Belpre Homecoming Festival and it’s going out with a bang.

Kids, adults, and even some furry visitors from the Columbus Zoo came for the party. Some people even got helicopter rides. From a tractor show to a bouncy house to a fishing tournament and more, there was just about every activity under the sun.

Kiana Lott’s been coming to Belpre Homecoming since she was a kid. Now, she can take her niece and other kids in the family to create more memories.

The Columbus Zoo animal show was their first stop.

“Oh they absolutely love the porcupine and the tortoise. My niece Brentley was like ‘Oh can I touch it?’ and we’re like ‘No you can’t. They’re just showing,’” she laughed.

Lott says her favorite part of the festival is the community.

Belpre Homecoming ends with a literal bang - with fireworks at 10 PM.

