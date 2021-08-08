Advertisement

Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang

One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Saturday marked the last day of the Belpre Homecoming Festival and it’s going out with a bang.

Kids, adults, and even some furry visitors from the Columbus Zoo came for the party. Some people even got helicopter rides. From a tractor show to a bouncy house to a fishing tournament and more, there was just about every activity under the sun.

Kiana Lott’s been coming to Belpre Homecoming since she was a kid. Now, she can take her niece and other kids in the family to create more memories.

The Columbus Zoo animal show was their first stop.

“Oh they absolutely love the porcupine and the tortoise. My niece Brentley was like ‘Oh can I touch it?’ and we’re like ‘No you can’t. They’re just showing,’” she laughed.

Lott says her favorite part of the festival is the community.

Belpre Homecoming ends with a literal bang - with fireworks at 10 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Crash reported on Route 26
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Donna Cline
Obituary: Donna L. Cline
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley

Latest News

For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
New Playground for Washington Elementary
Washington Elementary Installs New Playground
Madison Elementary
Madison Elementary Holds Parking Lot Mall
WTAP News @ 11 Friday adjusted for Olympics - We Have Your Six Memorial Ride
WTAP News @ 11 Friday adjusted for Olympics - We Have Your Six Memorial Ride