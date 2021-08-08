The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Pancake Breakfast

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Family and friends of the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary hosted a pancake breakfast on Sunday, August 8 for the community.

The event started at 10 AM and they continued serving breakfast until 2 PM. Anyone was welcome to attend and purchase breakfast that was being cooked at the Belpre Bingo Hall.

The cost for children 5-11 was $3 and twelve and older was $5. Children under the age of 5 that were accompanied by an adult could eat for free.

The purpose of this event was to raise money to help feed and support the first responders at the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

Jolene Reeder, vice president said, “We get together, we make them food, get them drinks, make sure they are taken care of when they get back to the station. We want to keep them hydrated as best as we can and keep food in their stomachs because of all the gear they wear.”

The fire department wants to stay active in the community and hopes to continue this breakfast annually.

