The community steps up and serves up for a good cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Spaghetti was served up at the Lubeck Fire Department - all for a good cause.

Volunteers were hard at work in the kitchen, while passersby drove through, picking up spaghetti-to-go.

The event was about more than food, it was about supporting people fighting cancer.

Lead organizer Patricia Stephens explained, “We wanted to put this event together because there are multiple people at the Wood County Sheriff’s office who are battling cancer currently off of work and maybe for some time.”

Another lead organizer Peggy Allen said they just want to do anything they can to help.

“Insurance does not pay for hotel rooms, travel expenses, and it gets very costly so any little bit, you know, that can help them out any way since they’re not working, you know, is a great relief to them,” she said.

And it wasn’t just the Wood County Sheriff’s Office that stepped up to the plate. County employees and other locals offered their help too.

Stephens said, “I created the Facebook event and literally as soon as I posted it on Facebook, my phone started ringing, people asking ‘What can we do to help? What do you need supply-wise? Where can we give money? Do you need, you know, people to work that day?’”

The fundraiser benefited from the help of family and strangers alike.

Patrick Beaty of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said, “We’re all a family. We’re all you know...we’re a brother and sisterhood. You know, whether your uniform’s blue, grey, silver - it doesn’t matter.”

Beaty says - to all the people this money is going to - keep fighting. You can beat this.

