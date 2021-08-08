Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been estimated that over 1.5 million service members have received purple hearts since it started.

Live music, food, and good company filled Veterans Memorial Park on Purple Heart Day - all to honor local Purple Heart recipients.

Lead organizers Jerry Smith and Sherry Thompson said it’s all about giving thanks.

“...,we just want to have a day of celebration thanking them for all they went through.”

Of the people gathered at veterans memorial park, about four were Purple Heart recipients. They were pinned in the closing ceremony.

One was Paul DeBerry. He’s earned two Purple Hearts.

He introduced himself, “I was in Vietnam, third battalion, fourth marine division. I got the first one in ‘66 and the second one in ‘67.”

Purple Hearts are given to those in combat who were injured by a weapon from opposing forces and can be posthumously given to the next of kin.

DeBerry remembered, “..., and my sergeant in front of me - I was the radio operator and a grenade bounced of his helmet the first time and back on me.”

DeBerry said when he looks at his purple heart, he doesn’t just see himself.

“My marine buddies - brothers I call them. Some of them didn’t make it back with me.”

Some, like Jack Sigman, showed up to the park to celebrate for those who didn’t get the chance to.

Sigman said, “I’m here in memory of my uncle, Glen P. Rardin, who was killed in World War ll at Iwo Jima.”

Sigman said it best.

“It’s about honoring those who lost their lives and those that were wounded during the conflicts.”

