Advertisement

Obituary: Jeanette Wolfert

File photo
File photo(Source: Pixabay/keesluising)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeanette Marie Wolfert, 75, of Whipple, OH passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born on February 23, 1946, in Marietta, OH to the late Robert Dale and Rebecca Ann Wilson Stille, Sr.

Jeanette retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved traveling and going to the beach, home projects, gardening, and loved her home out in the country.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah Wolfert, Dale Wolfert, and David Wolfert (Heather); three grandchildren, Gage, Davin, and Davey Wolfert; four brothers, Robert “Bob” Stille, Jr, Samuel Stille (Kathy), Blaine Stille (Sharon), Joseph Stille and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Stille, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Susie Stille.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with John Wells officiating. Burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Following the service at the cemetery, the family wishes to invite everyone for a meal at Holy Smoke Event Center, 6825 St. Rt. 821, Whipple, OH 45788.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joe E. Robinson
The process can take as short as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the line.
Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold $5 microchipping event
Donna Cline
Obituary: Donna L. Cline
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley

Latest News

Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Louise Brown
Obituary: Louise Brown
Obituary: Emma Hammett
Obituary: Emma Hammett
Obituary: John Forbes
Obituary: John Forbes