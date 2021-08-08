Obituary: John Forbes

John Raymond Forbes, Jr. of Marietta passed away Tuesday, August 3rd at his home in Marietta.

He was born on April 8, 1939, in Falls View, WV the eldest son of John and Elizabeth (Hindson) Forbes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy and children, Mary Bungert (Holger) of Oestrich-Winkel, Germany, Joanna Forbes-Myers of Moorpark, CA, John “Jack” Raymond Forbes III of Blacklick, OH, and Joseph McAdam Forbes of Circleville, OH; grandchildren, Lilly Myers and Antonia Becker (Friedrich); great-grandchild, Elisabeth Marietta Becker; siblings, Thomas (Judy) Forbes of Pittsburgh, Robert (Carol) Forbes and Randall (Missy) Forbes of Marietta, Susan Forbes McClelland (Pete) of Columbus and Catherine Hamman (Andy) of Chillicothe; brother-in-law Stephen McAdam (Martha) of Austin, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Jeff Myers. In 1952 his family moved to Marietta. He had many fond memories of his neighbors and friends while growing up in Devola. John graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and Marietta College in 1962.

He served in the Ohio National Guard. John went to New York City in 1966 to train as a stockbroker at Bache & Co. Later, he joined Hazlett, Burt, and Watson in Parkersburg as a financial advisor where he rose to Senior Vice President. He remained there until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marietta Elks Lodge #477, The Knights of Columbus, and the Marietta YMCA.

An avid golfer, John was a member of the Marietta Country Club and spent his winters on Sanibel Island, FL with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling the American West and Europe to visit family, especially to ski in the Rockies and the Alps.

The family wishes to thank John’s home healthcare aide, Vivian Needs, and the staff at BrightStar, for assisting us, and comforting him, for the last two years.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption with Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating, burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 10th from 4-8 PM at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

