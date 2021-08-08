Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Morris

Obituary: Mary Morris(McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home)
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mary Marty Morris, 91, of Marietta passed away August 6, 2021, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born on April 12, 1930, in Marietta to Roy and Gladys Morris and was the last surviving of 9 children.

Marty had been employed as a supervisor at the McCall Corporation in Dayton before moving back to Marietta to help with the family business, the Harmar Grocery Store. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing many different sports. Most of all Marty loved to spend time with all of her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Surviving is her sister-in-law Shirley Morris and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 10th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am until the hour of service on Tuesday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

