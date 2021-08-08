Obituary: Opal Hall

Opal V. Hall, 92, of Williamstown passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and her caregivers on August 8, 2021, after a brief illness.

She was born July 13, 1929, to the late Gilbert & Fannie Allender of Marietta. She is the sister of the late Carole (late Dean) Hopp of Marietta and the late Gilbert and (Judy) Allender of California. Opal is a 1947 graduate of Marietta High School.

On June 1, 1948, she married the late Dr. Gale D. Hall, setting a wonderful example of life and love for the community, family, and friends in their lives. Countless trips to Myrtle Beach with the extended Williamstown family of seven couples were traditional every year for nearly twenty years. A trip across the country in their conversion van with Gale’s twin brother Dale and his wife Yvonne, along with his second brother Jim and his wife Nancy was just one of many adventures they had together. They traveled abroad and took a memorable Alaskan cruise for their 50th Anniversary.

Opal was a life-long volunteer. She was active in the Williamstown Women’s Club and the Mary Martha Circle at the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown where she and Gale were members since the early 1950′s.

Cooking and baking her highly anticipated “Grandma Cake” were cherished family traditions.

She had two children: the late Linda Altmann and Steve (Gloria) Hall of Williamstown. She has three grandchildren: Christy (Ian) Brown of Dublin, OH, Robb Altmann of Dublin, OH, and Tressa (Mike) Varner of Williamstown, WV.

She was extremely fond of her three great-grandchildren, Eli, Evan, and Ben Brown from Dublin, OH. Every night on a phone call, she would say, “I love all the boys.”We are grateful to her caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for caring for her and becoming part of our family.

To Earlene Workman, whom Opal came to love as a second daughter and as a treasured guide for Christy and Steve — the love and care you showed her are cherished and priceless efforts we will never forget.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to First United Methodist Church, Williamstown, WV304 West Fifth St., Williamstown WV 26187.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM - 1 PM, with a funeral service starting at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. A private burial will take place in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.