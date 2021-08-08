Obituary: Opal Wingrove

Opal Pauline (Cunningham) Wingrove, 99, of Belpre died August 5, 2021, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on November 15, 1921, in St. Marys, WV, and was the daughter of the late Clark H. and Hattie Fleming Cunningham.

Opal lived most of her young life in Williamstown, WV graduating from Williamstown High School, and then began what was to become a very exciting and well-traveled, and adventurous life. She began working at W.T. Grant in Parkersburg, a job of which she was very proud. Her next job, however, would be the one that would begin her life-long love of travel. She started working for All American Airlines at the Parkersburg Airport. All American became Allegheny Airlines in 1953 and US Airways in 1997. She loved her work and customers loved her for her never-ending smile, her gracious assistance for every passenger, and just her winning way with everyone she met.

When US Airways ended its service in Parkersburg, she transferred to Tampa, FL in 1980. She loved working in Tampa and she loved Florida but West Virginia was always home. After retirement she spent six months in Florida and six months in The Mid-Ohio Valley, living in Belpre on her beloved Ohio River. Throughout her career with the airlines, she received many awards for service above and beyond. Opal also received many opportunities to travel the world which she did every time with the excitement of a new adventure. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 65 years.

Opal is survived by several nieces, nephews, and many special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in 1990 after 47 years of marriage, Arthur E. Wingrove.

Funeral services will be Monday, 1:00 pm at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, WV.

Visitation will be held Monday 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, Stout Memorial United Methodist Church or charity of the donor’s choice.

