Advertisement

Ohio River Festival Is Back In Ravenswood

Ohio River Festival Is Back In Ravenswood
Ohio River Festival Is Back In Ravenswood(Katelyn Smith)
By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Ohio River Festival started on Friday, August 6 and continued until Sunday, August 8 at the Ravenswood Riverfront Park.

The festival started in 1996 and is an event where the community can come out and enjoy festivities in Ravenswood. There were a variety events for any age that include powerboat racing, food and craft vendors, car shows, live music and more.

Jared Bloxton, a committee member for the Ohio River Festival said, “Whenever I was sitting there at the picnic tables on Friday, it was just really cool looking at it and seeing everything was back you know, still being careful but having some sort of normalcy about it is very nice and refreshing for sure.”

For more information about upcoming events, they have Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Joe E. Robinson
The process can take as short as 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the line.
Humane Society of Parkersburg to hold $5 microchipping event
Donna Cline
Obituary: Donna L. Cline
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley

Latest News

The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Pancake Breakfast
The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Pancake Breakfast
On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
A local pulls into the drive-thru, ready for some pasta for a good cause.
The community steps up and serves up for a good cause
For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration