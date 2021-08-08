Ohio River Festival Is Back In Ravenswood

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Ohio River Festival started on Friday, August 6 and continued until Sunday, August 8 at the Ravenswood Riverfront Park.

The festival started in 1996 and is an event where the community can come out and enjoy festivities in Ravenswood. There were a variety events for any age that include powerboat racing, food and craft vendors, car shows, live music and more.

Jared Bloxton, a committee member for the Ohio River Festival said, “Whenever I was sitting there at the picnic tables on Friday, it was just really cool looking at it and seeing everything was back you know, still being careful but having some sort of normalcy about it is very nice and refreshing for sure.”

For more information about upcoming events, they have Facebook page.

