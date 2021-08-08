Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fundraiser for the Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project was a success to say the least, selling all tickets to the event.

Under a tent at the Blennerhassett Hotel, people mingled with drinks and food, even getting a chance to talk with the muralist himself - Christopher Santer. He’s recently made significant process on the mural. In a matter of weeks, it went from a blank 160 foot long canvas to a sprawling depiction of mountains. However, there’s still a ways to go. There’s the sheet music with the first few notes of Take me Home Country Roads, Parkersburg’s historic sixth street train trestle, and more.

Still, Santer is encouraged by all the community support.

“Oh it’s the best. It’s really exciting that the more people are excited about it - the energy surrounding it - the more we’re going to be able to do with it and, I mean, I hear from people down at the wall stopping by. It’s been great - the support.”

Santer says the goal is to start the next phase of the mural next summer but, for now, you can admire the blue ridge mountains from Point Park.

