Washington Elementary Installs New Playground

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Washington Elementary School playground is currently under construction for students to have a safe environment to play in Marietta. The community wanted the project to be finished before students returned back to school.

Volunteers came out on Saturday, August 8 to help this Marietta city school install the Northwest territory playground equipment.

The project started at 8:30 AM and people all over the community spent their day making ground and installing the equipment.

The project was already on a four year delay due to insufficient funds and Covid-19 delayed it even further causing the project to be put on pause. Though recently, they officially broke ground and started the playground installation on Saturday morning.

Students return from summer break for their first day back at Washington Elementary on August 10.

