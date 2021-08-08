Advertisement

Washington Elementary Installs New Playground

New Playground for Washington Elementary
New Playground for Washington Elementary(Katelyn Smith)
By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Washington Elementary School playground is currently under construction for students to have a safe environment to play in Marietta. The community wanted the project to be finished before students returned back to school.

Volunteers came out on Saturday, August 8 to help this Marietta city school install the Northwest territory playground equipment.

The project started at 8:30 AM and people all over the community spent their day making ground and installing the equipment.

The project was already on a four year delay due to insufficient funds and Covid-19 delayed it even further causing the project to be put on pause. Though recently, they officially broke ground and started the playground installation on Saturday morning.

Students return from summer break for their first day back at Washington Elementary on August 10.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Crash reported on Route 26
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Donna Cline
Obituary: Donna L. Cline
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley

Latest News

For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
Madison Elementary
Madison Elementary Holds Parking Lot Mall
WTAP News @ 11 Friday adjusted for Olympics - We Have Your Six Memorial Ride
WTAP News @ 11 Friday adjusted for Olympics - We Have Your Six Memorial Ride