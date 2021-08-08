Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Chain reaction” crash in Belpre
Crash reported on Route 26
Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff immediately in honor of Stanislaw F. Drwall
Donna Cline
Obituary: Donna L. Cline
Scott Dawley
Obituary: Scott Russell Dawley

Latest News

The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
New Playground for Washington Elementary
Washington Elementary Installs New Playground