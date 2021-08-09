Advertisement

Commissioners hear appeal for Purple Heart memorial

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A memorial for recipients of the Purple Heart is planned by the Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The county commission Monday showed its support for constructing the memorial at the veterans park near the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport.

Supporters say volunteer labor would be used for the construction.

The Veterans Museum has monuments at Parkersburg City Park, but supporters believe the veterans park has more space that hasn’t been utilized.

“The Purple Heart memorial will have the etched Purple Heart on the front, in color, on a piece of black granite,” said Museum Secretary April Binkney, “and on the back, it will have the American flag, with the Bald Eagle etched on the granite, in color also.”

The Veterans Museum closed its 7th street location at the end of 2019, but Binkney said Monday its exhibits remain in storage and citizens continue to make contributions of more items.

The commission Monday also heard from a resident seeking money for repairs to two bridges in the North End. She noted availability of American Recovery Act money for the repairs, and support from a group of residents for the repairs.

Commission President Blair Couch noted that, while a public meeting is set for August 23, at 5:30 P.M. for suggestions on spending the $16 million the county will get in Recovery Act money, he adds that’s for individuals to make proposals.

He added additional meetings may also be scheduled.

