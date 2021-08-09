Fallen Nelsonville police officer to be laid to rest Wednesday

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Nelsonville police officer killed in a car wreck will be laid to rest Wednesday.

According to the City of Nelsonville, Officer Scott Dawley will be buried at the Carbon Hill Cemetery.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Nelsonville-York High School.

Anyone wanting to honor Dawley along the procession route can find a map of it below.

The route is described by city officials as follows: “Leaving Nelsonville-York High School, the procession will turn onto 12th Street then turn right onto State Route 78. The procession will follow State Route 78 to East Canal Street and turn right onto East Canal Street. The procession will proceed along East Canal Street and into West Canal Street to Madison Street and then turn right onto Madison Street. The procession will follow Madison Street into State Route 278 North to Carbon Hill. As The procession enters Carbon Hill it will turn right onto Hawk Street. The procession will follow Hawk Street to the Carbon Hill Cemetery.”

The City of Nelsonville has released the procession route for Officer Scott Dawley. (City of Nelsonville)

You can read Officer Dawley’s obituary here.

