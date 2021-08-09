Advertisement

High school football players beating the heat in practice

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the heat picking at this time of year, coaches for high school sports are making sure that players are staying hydrated and active.

Overheating, cramps and dehydration are all risks that come with practicing in this type of heat.

Parkersburg south high school coach, Nathan Tanner, says that he and the rest of the staff make sure to train the players before these practices.

From off-season workouts to education on proper hydration.

“We’re very, very conscientious about having water on hand, every where throughout practice. From drill to drill, we make sure to give them ample amount of time to get water in between drills. So, we just stay on top of it in regards to them not getting overheated and things like that,” says Tanner.

Because of COVID health and protocols, each player is given their own water bottle so that there isn’t any sharing.

