Humane Society of Parkersburg seeking auction donations

The Humane Society of Parkersburg is seeking donations for its upcoming auction, which will be a part of its 11th Annual Mountaineer Tail-Waggin’ T Tailgate Party on August 28.

Donations to be auctioned can range from personal or business items to vacation home time-shares. Those interested in donating will be given a form to complete, and may call (304) 615-1173 to make arrangements to drop off their items or have them picked up.

Funds raised at the auction, and at the party, will support ventilation work, repairs at the shelter, and capital improvement. In addition, funds will help the shelter to complete payment on its expansion project, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tailgate Party will take place at the Buzzie Dils riverfront park in Vienna. Dinner will be provided by DaVinci’s and there will be games, raffles, music, and more.

