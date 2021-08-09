Jackson County man sentenced to federal prison for gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Jackson County man was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Christopher Moore, 47, possessed a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol on June 27, 2020. On that day, Moore and a friend were cooking out at Moore’s house when they got into an argument and the friend grabbed Moore’s 9mm handgun. As they struggled over the gun, Moore accidentally shot his friend in the back of the head killing him. Moore is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior federal drug conviction.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr., imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Steve Loew handled the prosecution.

