Marietta High School women athletes give back to the community

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta High School’s girls soccer and cheer teams gave back to the community on Saturday.

The girls soccer team spent time cleaning up trash by the river. The team’s former coach, Jeff Price, recently retired, and the athletes have now welcomed Coach Bill Mannix and assistant coaches Tim Mullen and Ben Schenkel. Therefore, they saw this as a good opportunity to come together to support the community.

“With the change of coaching staff this year, we agreed as a team that we wanted to do more in the community to get out and help, to really have the girls work together as a team, giving back to the community,” Mannix said.

Mannix said the athletes cleared away more garbage than they had expected.

“They were given rubber gloves and a bag...and everyone had their grocery bags stuffed..it was surprising the amount of trash. There were cans, food bags, old Slinkys, shoes, clothes,” Mannix said.

The team cleaned along the soccer field from Route 60 to the dam, as well as the parking lot for the high school’s soccer field.

The school’s cheer team also dedicated their time to supporting the community. On Saturday, they helped to assemble equipment for the new Washington Elementary School playground. The team selects one community service project each month and had already chosen one for August, but many team members decided to volunteer at the playground, as well.

“The school had reached out through the athletic department and said they needed volunteers. We already had our community service picked out for this month, but I put it out there for the girls,” said Coach Sarah Snow. “We do a lot of things with our pee-wee groups, the younger cheerleaders, so I think they new a lot of the kids would really enjoy [the playground]...I was very surprised and pleased with how many girls volunteered,” she added.

The teams regularly scheduled community service project this month will take place on Wednesday, when they will be giving a performance at the Washington County Home.

Marietta soccer athletes clean up garbage near the river. (Marietta City Schools)

