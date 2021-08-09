Obituary: Carol G. Ruff

Carol G. Ruff, 84, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born November 17, 1936 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Raymond and Kathleen Wiggins Riley. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and formerly worked at Corning Glass. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church where she was active with The Ladies of Grace.

She is survived by one daughter, Traci Sheppard (Greg) of Parkersburg; one sister, Wanda Riley of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren, Roland Sheppard (Aimee), Tyler Sheppard (Liz), Huston Sheppard (Sierra) and Matthue Sheppard; one great-grandchild, Bennett Sheppard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lee Ruff; and one brother, Edward Riley.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg with Pastor Sterling Ball officiating. Burial will be in the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, WV. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

