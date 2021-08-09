Obituary: Doris Jean Dye Williams

Doris Jean Dye Williams, “DA” to family and friends, 86, died peacefully at home on August 7, 2021.

She was born April 10, 1935, a daughter of the late William Marshall Dye and Virginia Ruth Eagle Dye, and sister of Edith, June, and Jim in Calhoun County.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Randy) Ferrell, Diana Wolfe, Becky (Tony) Offenberger, Mike (Nancy) Williams, Pam (Dave) Russell, Mark (Vicki) Williams; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Williams; infant daughter, Sandra; and infant granddaughter, Jennifer.

A graveside service will be Friday August 13, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook or condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Williams family.

