Obituary: Emma Ann (Carroll) Hammett

Emma Ann (Carroll) Hammett, 83, of Vienna, WV departed this life Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her residence. Her loving husband was by her side.

Emma was born June 9, 1939 in Sand Ridge, WV, a daughter of the late Marie (Parsons) Carroll.

Emma was the Valedictorian of Harrisville High School’s class of 1957. After graduating, she went to work as a Business and English teacher. She worked a year in Ritchie County, a year in North Carolina, and finished her career working 32 years for Parkersburg High School. Emma loved to knit, crochet, play bridge, and she was an avid reader. But most of all, Emma loved to take care of her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. “Bud” of Vienna, WV; children, Fenton Gale Hammett III “Buddy” (Debra) of Clayton, NC, Susan Diane Reed of Belpre, OH, Anne Elizabeth Vandergrift (Jarrod) of Ravenswood, WV; 6 grandchildren, and 7 siblings, Bernice Hostottle of Little Hocking, OH, Martha Vincent of Williamstown, WV, Samuel Carroll of Charleston, WV, Dixie Reed of Pennsboro, WV, Gloria Morgan of Williamstown, WV, Corinne Chaney of Carollton, OH, and Danny Carroll of Harrisville, WV.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son in law, Tom Reed and oldest sister, Eva Lou Carroll.

Emma will be greatly missed by her family and her cat, Miss Choi.

In accordance with Emma’s wishes, she will be cremated. She will be laid to rest in the Cairo Masonic Cemetery in Cairo, WV. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.