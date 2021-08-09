Advertisement

Obituary: Jeanette Marie Wolfert

Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeanette Marie Wolfert, 75, of Whipple, OH passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on February 23, 1946 in Marietta, OH to the late Robert Dale and Rebecca Ann Wilson Stille, Sr.

Jeanette retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved traveling and going to the beach, home projects, gardening and loved her home out in the country.

She is survived by her three children, Deborah Wolfert, Dale Wolfert and David Wolfert (Heather); three grandchildren, Gage, Davin and Davey Wolfert; four brothers, Robert “Bob” Stille, Jr, Samuel Stille (Kathy), Blaine Stille (Sharon), Joseph Stille and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Stille, Sr. and a sister-in-law, Susie Stille.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with John Wells officiating. Burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Following the service at the cemetery, the family wishes to invite everyone for a meal at Holy Smoke Event Center, 6825 St. Rt. 821, Whipple, OH 45788.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

