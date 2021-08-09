Obituary: Leona Mary Stull Yeager

Leona Mary Stull Yeager, 74, of Big Bend, WV, departed this life after on August 7, 2021, fighting a battle of cancer, at her home.

She was born on December 19, 1946, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Aaron James and Tracy Madeline Lamp Stull.

She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Grantsville, WV. She loved her family and enjoyed her beautiful flowers. She was retired from BF Goodrich Aerospace, Spencer, WV.

She is survived by her husband, Clay Yeager; two sons, Rick Nester (Connie) of Parkersburg, WV and Mike Nester, Grantsville, WV; one grandson, Timmy Nester of Spencer, WV; three great-grandchildren; step-son, Bill Yeager (Patricia); three step-grandsons, Bill, Jr., Patrick, and Andrew Yeager; brothers, Douglas Stull (Joann), David Stull, Jack Stull (Melva), Eugene Stull (Sandy), Larry Stull (Vicky), and Johnny Stull (Beth) all of Grantsville, WV; sisters Linda Simers, and Rosemary Brown (Ronnie) all of Grantsville, WV; Elizabeth Parsons (Roy), and Kathy Wagoner (Charley) of Big Springs, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Phyllis Sampson and Dottie Harris; brothers Earl and Robert Stull; brothers-in-law Ronnie Harris and John Simers; and sister-in-law Dora Mae Stull.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Steven Carter and Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Nobe Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

