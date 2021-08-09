Obituary: Louise Johnson Brown

Louise Johnson Brown of Vienna, WV died on August 7, 2021. She was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on November 27, 1932, the daughter of Robert P. and Martha K. Weems Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 71 years Harold Brown, daughter Patricia McClure of Parkersburg; son Steven Brown of Cape Coral, Florida; granddaughter Abby Brown of New Bedford, MA; grandsons Derek Brown of Houston, Texas and Zachary Brown of Pittsburgh, PA. Also surviving are sister Mary Leming of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded by sisters Katherine Ellenberg, Nell Woolsey and Charlotte Doty and brothers Powell and Hubert Johnson all of Greene County, Tennessee.

Louise was graduated from Greeneville High School in 1949, attended Berea College where she and Harold met, earned a BS Degree from West Virginia State University and a MEd Degree from Temple University. She was a first-grade teacher and subsequently reading specialist in Putnam and Wood Counties, West Virginia and in Hopedale, Massachusetts and Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Louise was an active and longtime member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary international teacher’s organization and the National Education Association, a professional teacher’s organization.

Louise grew up in a Methodist family, where her strong faith was learned and developed. While teaching Sunday School children she discovered her love of children and their response to her efforts, which lead to her career in elementary education. She and her family were always active church members in the four states in which they resided. Because of several professional relocations, they have been members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church three times during the years 1967 and the present. Louise was an avid reader and especially loved her family. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, leader of United Methodist Women, and a variety of other Christian activities.

Services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Bryan Daugherty officiating.

Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Putnam County, WV.

Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Louise’s memory to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 219 11th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

