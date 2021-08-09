Obituary: Mary E. Moss

Mary E. Moss, 80, of Newton, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Jackson General Hospital, Ripley.

She was born September 28, 1940 at Clay, the daughter of the late Herman and Ruama Parks Short.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. “Bill” Moss; daughter, Marilou Legg; foster father, Charles “Bus” Butcher; foster brothers, Bob Butcher and Charles “Butch” Butcher.

Mary was a former employee of Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home, Charleston, Spencer State Hospital, Spencer, Staats Hospital, Charleston and the Newton Post Office, Newton. She was a member of the Newton United Methodist Church, Newton and a 50 year member of the Thelma Chapter No. 24, Order of the Eastern Star, Clendenin.

Her pastimes included dancing and riding a four wheeler and side by side.

Survivors include her companion and friend, Neal F. Vineyard, Sr.; son and his fiancée, David Moss and Reba Streber; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; foster mother, Marie Butcher; foster sisters, Sharon (Frank) Karr, JoAnn (Byron) Sweeney and Becky Valentine; foster brother, Bill (Mick) Butcher; beloved pet, Snowflake.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 at the Clover Cemetery, Clover, with the Rev. Kenneth Tanner officiating.

The visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the graveside service.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Clover Cemetery No. 4, c/o John Taylor, 406 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.