Advertisement

Obituary: Mary E. Moss

Mary Moss
Mary Moss(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary E. Moss, 80, of Newton, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Jackson General Hospital, Ripley.

She was born September 28, 1940 at Clay, the daughter of the late Herman and Ruama Parks Short.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. “Bill” Moss; daughter, Marilou Legg; foster father, Charles “Bus” Butcher; foster brothers, Bob Butcher and Charles “Butch” Butcher.

Mary was a former employee of Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home, Charleston, Spencer State Hospital, Spencer, Staats Hospital, Charleston and the Newton Post Office, Newton. She was a member of the Newton United Methodist Church, Newton and a 50 year member of the Thelma Chapter No. 24, Order of the Eastern Star, Clendenin.

Her pastimes included dancing and riding a four wheeler and side by side.

Survivors include her companion and friend, Neal F. Vineyard, Sr.; son and his fiancée, David Moss and Reba Streber; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; foster mother, Marie Butcher; foster sisters, Sharon (Frank) Karr, JoAnn (Byron) Sweeney and Becky Valentine; foster brother, Bill (Mick) Butcher; beloved pet, Snowflake.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 at the Clover Cemetery, Clover, with the Rev. Kenneth Tanner officiating.

The visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the graveside service.

Memorial donations are preferred to the Clover Cemetery No. 4, c/o John Taylor, 406 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On top of food and drinks, guests got the chance to meet the muralist behind the art.
Tickets sold out at Parkersburg Floodwall Mural Project fundraiser
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
Obituary: Opal Wingrove
One local says her favorite part of Belpre Homecoming is the community.
Belpre Homecoming ends with a bang
For some, Purple Heart Day is personal.
Local Purple Heart recipients honored in celebration
A local pulls into the drive-thru, ready for some pasta for a good cause.
The community steps up and serves up for a good cause

Latest News

Leona Yeager
Obituary: Leona Mary Stull Yeager
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Doris Jean Dye Williams
Mary Morris
Obituary: Mary Marty Morris
Louise Brown
Obituary: Louise Johnson Brown